Womxn’s March 2020: The Next Revolutionaries MOVED ONLINE

Saturday, March 7, 2020


In lieu of the traditional in-person Womxn’s March, the organizers of the Womxn’s March on Seattle are thrilled to present THE NEXT REVOLUTIONARIES--ONLINE! a live broadcast of speeches and performances from some of Seattle’s fiercest young social justice leaders. 

Nothing- not even Coronavirus- will keep us from sharing this day with our marchers.

Womxn’s March 2020: THE NEXT REVOLUTIONARIES--ONLINE!
1pm, Sunday, March 8, 2020

We will livestream on the following channels:

You’ll see performances from the Northside Drill and Step Team, hear the Black National Anthem, and watch a dance by Colectivo Las Cuchas. Our dynamic speakers will address issues such as this critical upcoming election, the climate crisis, racial and gender justice, freedom for immigrants, and more.

Speakers include Shorewood student Nara Kim, Outreach Director of Washington Youth Climate Strike and works locally in her city and school district to enact progressive change at every level and ensure that all movements, including Womxn’s March, are intersectional, justice-oriented, and fighting for all communities, not just the privileged.


