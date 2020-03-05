Streetzeria dinner benefits Richmond Beach Community Association
Thursday, March 5, 2020
|Guests generously opened their pocketbooks to support RBCA.
Photo by Wayne Pridemore.
|Owner Greg Bye graciously welcomed guests and served up some of his best
salads and pizzas for the event. RBCA volunteers helped greet and serve guests.
Photo by Wayne Pridemore.
The evening’s proceeds were donated to the Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) to support all the wonderful events and services it provides for the community.
|Business was brisk as many hungry residents attended the annual event.
Photo by Wayne Pridemore.
Members of the community gathered to enjoy the scrumptious buffet and the companionship of friends and neighbors. A special thank you to all who attended and donated!
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
The pizza was so, so delicious!
Streetzeria is located at 1857 NW 195th St, Shoreline 98177 (continuation of Richmond Beach Road)
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
This future firefighter will be ready for action as soon as he finishes that last bite!
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Families with children had the option of eating and exploring at the Fire Safety Center next door to Streetzeria. Thanks to Shoreline Fire Department and Michelle Pidduck, Community Educator and Public Information Officer, for their support!
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Guests left with full bellies and hearts full of pride for their community.
