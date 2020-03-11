Shoreline Schools closed through at least March 27





Statement from Rebecca Miner, Superintendent Shoreline Public Schools





All school offices will be open tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, to allow for parents, students and staff to be able to retrieve medication and other essential personal items that they need to have with them while schools are closed. Beginning Friday, all staff access to the schools will be limited to administrators and maintenance/operations staff.

We expect to receive further guidance from state officials regarding this decision in the coming days and will provide an update as soon as we are able.



I want to assure you that this is not a decision I have made lightly or without considerable thought and consideration. As a superintendent, I regularly make challenging decisions and this has been the most difficult in my career. We expect to receive further guidance from state officials regarding this decision in the coming days and will provide an update as soon as we are able.





We will be offering food service for students at Central Kitchen (located inside Hamlin Park off of 15th Ave. NE, and Shorewood High School (



Additionally, we are working on plans to determine what childcare options we may be able to offer. We will be sharing more information about that as soon as plans and details are finalized.



Additional information will be coming to staff and families in the coming days and I appreciate your attention to our communications. We will share this information via email, as well as posting on our website and social media channels.



Sincerely,

Rebecca Miner

Dear Shoreline Schools Families and Staff,I know that the past two weeks have been stressful for many in our community because of the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. I am grateful to all of our staff and families for navigating this situation with our school district.Up to this point, we have followed the guidance of our medical experts at our local and state health departments in our approach to responding to the community health crisis. As this situation changes by the hour, it has become clear that we cannot continue to address this issue with isolated, short-term closure of our schools. At this time, we can no longer maintain staffing levels required to continue school operations across the district.. This includes the cancellation of all out-of-district transportation and athletic practices and competitions.