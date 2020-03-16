Shoreline Chamber of Commerce hears from speaker with inspirational life story

Tina Mitchell spoke to the

Chamber of Commerce





The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce held their monthly luncheon on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with featured inspirational speaker Tina Mitchell.





From as early as age seven and well into her adult years, her choices and actions have been formed by such events as her father's attempted suicide, playing violin with her sister at Pike Place Market to keep a roof over their heads, bearing the trauma of her first husband's incarceration, and losing her daughter Amber.





In spite of these circumstances, she went on to live an extraordinary personal and professional life.



Tina shared the stories that shaped her life and molded her into the person she is today.



Her message: embrace your own circumstances, appreciate your own failures, and build your own personal brand of success.











Mitchell is an accomplished businesswoman, entrepreneur, author, keynote speaker, coach, radio personality, and philanthropist.During Tina's talk, she shared her personal core practices inspired by her history of traumas, failures, and suc­cesses.