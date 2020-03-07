Photos: Spring flowers
Saturday, March 7, 2020
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Here are some pretty spring flowers to look at before you get into the news about all the cancellations.
Oh and don't forget to set your clocks ahead Saturday night. I probably will forget but I keep such odd hours that it doesn't matter a lot.
What else, oh yes, the election deadline is Tuesday, March 10. My candidate is out of the race and I have already voted. But I don't care - I still want to express my support for my preferred candidate before we get into months of old white men yelling at each other.
--Diane Hettrick
