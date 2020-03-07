Photos: Spring flowers

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





Oh and don't forget to set your clocks ahead Saturday night. I probably will forget but I keep such odd hours that it doesn't matter a lot.





What else, oh yes, the election deadline is Tuesday, March 10. My candidate is out of the race and I have already voted. But I don't care - I still want to express my support for my preferred candidate before we get into months of old white men yelling at each other.





--Diane Hettrick















Here are some pretty spring flowers to look at before you get into the news about all the cancellations.