Op-Ed: Helping Community Organizations as we respond to the coronavirus COVID-19

Non-profit agencies weigh in on COVID-19

The economic impact of the virus has meant that more of our neighbors need help with the basics of life: food, clothing and shelter. We are finding creative ways to meet these needs, including grocery gift cards when our food pantries are unable to stay open, additional cleaning for our shelters, and special protective measures to maintain the health of both our guests and our front line staff when clients are able to keep appointments.

The emotional impact of the virus has meant that many of our neighbors are experiencing anxiety, depression, isolation or feelings of helplessness and fear. Our counseling services have helped them cope with the impacts of these feelings, strengthening their ability to weather the uncertainties that we face at this challenging time.





Unfortunately, our sector has not fully recovered from the 2008 economic recession and a recent study shows that more than half of nonprofit organizations have less than one month’s cash, demonstrating how fragile our community safety net really is.





Because we serve our community’s most vulnerable residents, we need a stronger infrastructure not just for today’s crisis, but to strengthen our communities for the future. Now, more than ever, we need both policies and our community partners to support us with their gifts of time and money.



As you reflect on your leadership during this crisis, we hope you will support your local nonprofit with an additional donation or an offer of support. Together, we can help those most impacted by the virus while maintaining the social safety net that is crucial to a strong and resilient community.



Submitted by:



The Steering Committee for Brave Commitments, a coalition of youth serving human service organizations in King County convened to strengthen and stabilize services for the children, youth, young adults and families of our community.



Anthony Austin, Executive Director, Southeast Youth and Family Services

Mahnaz Eshetu, Executive Director, Refugee Women’s Alliance

Melinda Giovengo, CEO, YouthCare

Mike Heinisch, Executive Director, Kent Youth and Family Services













As these needs increase in our community, we are also being called upon to do more with less—a lot less in many cases, as cancelled fundraising events across the community, along with lack of revenue from canceled in-person client appointments and group events continue to severely impact the resources our organizations rely on to do our important work.Nationally, some of the nation’s largest nonprofit organizations are calling for inclusion of our sector in any economic stimulus package, recognizing that our sector is the third largest employment sector. In fact, the vast majority of nonprofits are small businesses, with 92% operating with under $1M in annual spending.We often assume that nonprofit organizations will be there for all of us when we need them.