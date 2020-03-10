Memorial to co-founder to be dedicated at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Mar 21
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
|Tony Angell
Photo courtesy Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation will dedicate a memorial to its co-founder at 2pm, Saturday March 21, 2020.
It will feature a bronze raven, sculpted by Lake Forest Park resident Tony Angell, perched on a basalt column.
The ceremony will be held on Art Kruckeberg’s 100th birthday and is open to the public. He was 96 when he died.
Dr. Kruckeberg, long the chairman of the UW botany department and a prolific writer, started the garden with his wife Mareen in 1958.
It is now home to more than 2,000 species on four acres in Richmond Beach and is owned by the City of Shoreline.
Both Art and Mareen Kruckeberg were active with local horticultural societies and helped form several that are still active today, such as the Washington Native Plant Society, the Hardy Fern Foundation, the Northwest Chapter of the North American Rock Garden Society and the Northwest Horticultural Society.
They collaborated on the creation of Gardening with Native Plants of the Pacific Northwest, a classic gardening guide, named one of the top 50 gardening books of all time by the American Horticultural Society.
Artist Tony Angell, who helped to illustrate Dr. Kruckeberg’s The Natural History of Puget Sound Country, will be the featured speaker. He will address the role of ravens in his life, the role of Raven in Indigenous cultures, and the role of his raven in Art and Mareen’s garden.
A reception will follow the ceremony. The Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW in Shoreline.
