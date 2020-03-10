Memorial to co-founder to be dedicated at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Mar 21

Tony Angell

Photo courtesy Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation will dedicate a memorial to its co-founder at 2pm, Saturday March 21, 2020.

It will feature a bronze raven, sculpted by Lake Forest Park resident Tony Angell, perched on a basalt column.





The ceremony will be held on Art Kruckeberg’s 100th birthday and is open to the public. He was 96 when he died.



Dr. Kruckeberg, long the chairman of the UW botany department and a prolific writer, started the garden with his wife Mareen in 1958.





It is now home to more than 2,000 species on four acres in Richmond Beach and is owned by the City of Shoreline.



Both Art and Mareen Kruckeberg were active with local horticultural societies and helped form several that are still active today, such as the Washington Native Plant Society, the Hardy Fern Foundation, the Northwest Chapter of the North American Rock Garden Society and the Northwest Horticultural Society.



