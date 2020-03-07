Libraries cancelling activities with more than 10 people; smaller activities continuing
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Based on the most recent recommendations from Public Health Seattle and King County, we are cancelling all Library programming that regularly serves audiences estimated to be 10 people or more, effectively immediately.
This does not apply to use of the meeting rooms initiated by the public.
This situation is evolving, and things may change again. When in doubt, please call the libraries or look at online events at kcls.org.
Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA, 98177. (206) 546-3522
Lake Forest Park Library, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA, 98155. (206) 362-8860
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St., Shoreline, WA, 98155. (206) 362-7550
CANCELLED through March 31:
Lake Forest Park Library CANCELLATIONS:
- Toddler Story Times, Wednesdays
- Preschool Story Times, Wednesdays
- Out of the Box, Creativity Station, Wednesdays
- Book Magic, Saturday, March 7
- Read the Movie, Watch the Book, Tuesday, March 10
- Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library, Wednesday, March 11
- The Write Stuff – A Writing Group for Teens and Tweens, Tuesday, March 17
- Suddenly Dragons – Role-Playing Games for Teens and Tweens, Tuesday, March 24
- Becoming Washington: Who Came to the Northwest and Why?, Saturday, March 28
- 5th Tuesday Teen event, Tuesday, March 31
Richmond Beach Library CANCELLATIONS:
- Talk Time, Tuesdays
- Toddler Story Times, Thursdays
- Preschool Story Times, Thursdays
- Wisdom Café, Tuesday, March 10
- Getting Out of Our Corners: Seeking Dialogue in an Age of Tribalism, Tuesday, March 10
- Almost Antiques Guild, Thursday, March 12
- Wiggle, Waddle, Stomp and Sing, Thursday, March 26
- Sketching and Painting Birds, Tuesday, March 31
Shoreline Library CANCELLATIONS:
- Evening Pajamarama Family Story Time, Mondays
- Toddler Time, Tuesdays
- Infant and Young Toddler Time, Tuesdays
- Citizenship Class, Tuesdays
- Talk time, Wednesdays
- Spanish Story Time/Cuentos En Español Para Niños, Thursdays
- English as a Second Language, Thursdays
- Chinese Story Time/中国故事, Fridays
- Chess Club for Kids and Teens, Sunday, March 8
- Shoreline Social Justice Book Group, Sunday, March 8
- Shoreline Book Group, Monday, March 9
- Club del Libro Familiar en Español / Family Book Club in Spanish, Wednesday, March 11
- Introduction to Yoga: Yoga for Strength, Wednesday, March 11
- CPR/Stroke Workshop for Seniors, Friday, March 13
- Library Game Day!, Sunday, March 15
- Game On!, Wednesday, March 18
- Friends of the Shoreline Library Meeting, Wednesday, March 18
- STEAM Story Fun for Preschoolers: All About Me!, Friday, March 20
- A World of Music, Tuesday, March 24
- Chess Club for Kids and Teens, Wednesday, March 25
CONTINUING (for now):
Lake Forest Park Library:
- One-On-One Computer Help, Thursday, March 19
- One-On-One Computer Help, Thursday, March 26
- AARP Tax Help, Fridays
- One-On-One Computer Help, Wednesday, March 11
- Study Zone, Sundays through Thursdays
- AARP Tax Help, Thursdays and Saturdays
- Tutoring for Adults, Sundays
- Census Jobs, Saturday, March 7
- Computer Class: Excel Level 1, Monday, March 9
- Computer Class: Beginning Library Catalog, Monday, March 9
- One-On-One Computer Help, Tuesday, March 10
- Certification Exams, Thursday, March 12
- One-On-One Computer Help, Thursday, March 12
- Questions about Medicare?, Monday, March 16
- Computer Class: Excel Level 2, Monday, March 16
- One-On-One Computer Help, Tuesday, March 17
- Hopelink Employment Help Desk, Wednesday, March 18
- Drop-In Genealogy Help, Wednesday, March 18
- Database Drop-In: Genealogy Resources, Wednesday, March 18
- SCORE Counseling, Thursday, March 19
- One-On-One Computer Help, Thursday, March 19
- One-On-One Computer Help, Tuesday, March 24
- Certification Exams, Thursday, March 24
- One-On-One Computer Help, Thursday, March 26
- Sea Mar Community Health Information Session, Monday, March 30
- Computer Class: Excel Level 3, Monday, March 30
- Sound Generations Transportation Session, Monday, March 30
- Database Drop-In: Education and Training, Tuesday, March 31
Julia Gibson
Public Services Librarian
King County Library System
Northwest Region
