Libraries cancelling activities with more than 10 people; smaller activities continuing

Based on the most recent recommendations from Public Health Seattle and King County, we are cancelling all Library programming that regularly serves audiences estimated to be 10 people or more, effectively immediately.

This does not apply to use of the meeting rooms initiated by the public.This situation is evolving, and things may change again. When in doubt, please call the libraries or look at online events at kcls.org , 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA, 98177. (206) 546-3522, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA, 98155. (206) 362-8860