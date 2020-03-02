Learn about Shoreline's Hi Cap program from student point of view

Monday, March 2, 2020

The Shoreline Hi Cap Parent Association will be hosting a community event on Wednesday, March 4, from 6:30pm - 8:30pm at the Meridian Park Elementary cafeteria, 17077 Meridian Ave N
We are excited to highlight a special panel of Hi Cap students (elementary, middle school and high school) who will share perspectives upon their academic journeys. 

If you’re a parent contemplating a placement decision, or a current Hi Cap parent who wants to hear what middle school and high school is like from our students, please plan on attending! 

Register for this free event on Eventbrite.

All families are welcome. Thank you! Questions? Email: shoreline.hicap.advocacy@gmail.com



Posted by DKH at 2:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  