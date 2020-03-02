Learn about Shoreline's Hi Cap program from student point of view
Monday, March 2, 2020
The Shoreline Hi Cap Parent Association will be hosting a community event on Wednesday, March 4, from 6:30pm - 8:30pm at the Meridian Park Elementary cafeteria, 17077 Meridian Ave N.
We are excited to highlight a special panel of Hi Cap students (elementary, middle school and high school) who will share perspectives upon their academic journeys.
If you’re a parent contemplating a placement decision, or a current Hi Cap parent who wants to hear what middle school and high school is like from our students, please plan on attending!
Register for this free event on Eventbrite.
All families are welcome. Thank you! Questions? Email: shoreline.hicap.advocacy@gmail.com
