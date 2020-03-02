Public Health confirms four new COVID-19 cases, including one death, bringing total cases in King County to ten
Monday, March 2, 2020
COVID-19 test results have come back from the Washington State Public Health Laboratory in Shoreline confirming four additional cases of COVID-19 in King County residents.
With these four new results, the total number of cases in King County is ten. Sunday’s results include an additional death, bringing the total number of deaths in King County from COVID-19 to two.
King County Executive’s Office will join local and state public health officials on Monday to discuss the latest cases and the King County response to this outbreak to discuss the latest cases and the King County response to this outbreak.
The four new cases are in:
All of these newly identified cases are among residents of LifeCare, the skilled nursing facility in Kirkland that was previously identified to have two associated cases.
Six other cases, already reported earlier by Public Health, include:
Public Health is working hard to identify close contacts of these confirmed cases. These close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders and other contacts. A team of CDC officials is on-the-ground working with Public Health, along with the Washington State Department of Health, our healthcare system partners and many others.
The public can help:
1) Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.
2) Stay home when sick
3) Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
4) Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system.
5) Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Check and subscribe to Public Health’s website or blog
--Public Health, Seattle and King County
