King’s High School students to participate in the 2020 YMCA State Mock Trial Championship

The State Mock Trial Tournament is a program of YMCA Youth and Government. It is a unique blend of law, debate, and drama which students learn about issues and court procedures while sharpening their critical thinking and public speaking.

King’s High School students will participate in the 2020 YMCA State Mock Trial Championship to be held from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22 at the Thurston County Courthouse in Olympia.Two teams from King’s High School will compete in March. Team Red took first place at the Snohomish County District competition and Team White finished in second place. Both teams are hoping to advance to the next level of competition.Round 1 of trials begin on Friday evening at 6:30pm. Competition will begin again on Saturday at 8:30am and continue into the evening. The championship trial will occur on Sunday at 11:30am following the Awards Breakfast at Hotel RL.The top 26 high school mock trial teams from seven district events around the state will compete for the opportunity to travel to one of two national competitions.Volunteer attorneys and judges from around the state judge trials and rate students on their courtroom skills and composure.