Jobs: WSDOT HR Intern
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Human Resources InternShoreline, WA, King County - Northwest Region
WSDOT is currently seeking an HR Intern to join the Northwest Region Office of Human Resources and Safety. We are looking for a college student currently enrolled in an HR discipline-related accredited program.
This is a unique opportunity for an individual who wants exposure in the HR field in a government environment. This intern will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience in the practical application of HR procedures, concepts, and techniques, in an on-the-job environment. You'll learn a lot and we're willing to provide a flexible schedule depending on your class schedule.
Job description and application: HR Intern
