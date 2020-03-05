Jobs: WSDOT HR Intern

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Human Resources Intern
Shoreline, WA, King County - Northwest Region

WSDOT is currently seeking an HR Intern to join the Northwest Region Office of Human Resources and Safety. We are looking for a college student currently enrolled in an HR discipline-related accredited program. 

This is a unique opportunity for an individual who wants exposure in the HR field in a government environment. This intern will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience in the practical application of HR procedures, concepts, and techniques, in an on-the-job environment. You'll learn a lot and we're willing to provide a flexible schedule depending on your class schedule.

Job description and application: HR Intern



Posted by DKH at 2:43 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  