Echo Lake Elementary will be closed on Monday
Friday, March 6, 2020
|Echo Lake Elementary closed on Monday
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Echo Lake Elementary will be closed on Monday, March 9 for deep cleaning due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure.
Public Health-Seattle and King County (Public Health) notified Superintendent Rebecca Miner Friday evening that an Echo Lake parent has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
While health privacy laws protect the identity of the parent, we can share that this parent visited the school on Tuesday, March 3 for parent-teacher conferences. The parent attended conferences with two teachers who have been notified. Due to the same health privacy laws, we cannot identify those teachers. We have been in communication with the affected teachers who have been asked to stay home and monitor their health for the next 14 days as recommended by Public Health.
As part of its cleaning schedule, Echo Lake experienced a deep cleaning on the evening of March 3, however given the latest information, Echo Lake will be closed on Monday, March 9 to allow for an additional deep cleaning.
This parent also briefly entered the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center on Tuesday, March 3 during pick-up and drop-off. It does not appear that the parent had any close contact with anyone at Edwin Pratt during that time. As part of its cleaning schedule, Edwin Pratt experienced a deep cleaning this evening and will be open and on its regular schedule on Monday.
All schools besides Echo Lake will be open on their regular schedules on Monday.
We will be working throughout the weekend to collect additional information and will provide an update regarding the status of the situation as soon as we are able.
You can find more information and resources regarding COVID-19 and Shoreline Public Schools here
As part of its cleaning schedule, Echo Lake experienced a deep cleaning on the evening of March 3, however given the latest information, Echo Lake will be closed on Monday, March 9 to allow for an additional deep cleaning.
This parent also briefly entered the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center on Tuesday, March 3 during pick-up and drop-off. It does not appear that the parent had any close contact with anyone at Edwin Pratt during that time. As part of its cleaning schedule, Edwin Pratt experienced a deep cleaning this evening and will be open and on its regular schedule on Monday.
All schools besides Echo Lake will be open on their regular schedules on Monday.
We will be working throughout the weekend to collect additional information and will provide an update regarding the status of the situation as soon as we are able.
You can find more information and resources regarding COVID-19 and Shoreline Public Schools here
0 comments:
Post a Comment