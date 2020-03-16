Coronavirus: One person's experience

By Cynthia Sheridan





For Shoreline resident Tee, she believes it may have happened at choir practice, which was four days before she began coughing and feeling extremely exhausted.





After speaking to medical staff on the phone, Tee slept for the next three or four days while taking Advil for aches and gargling frequently.





A low-grade temperature came and went, along with chills.





On the fifth day she went to urgent care, had her nose swabbed and tested positive for CV 19.





The second week, sleep was difficult; Tee felt restless and sometimes overwhelmed with sadness. Her brain raced in awkward and unpleasant ways while her body ached.





Fortunately for Tee, at age 72 she is in good shape, exercises and is active in the community. In her case, there was no lung involvement and she is taking no medication other than Advil.





Between friends bringing food and grocery delivery (Instacart online) Tee focuses on both eating and staying hydrated.



Now beginning the third week of her illness, Tee feels she is recovering; she’s sleeping better and is hungry at mealtimes but still coughing. It is unknown whether or not Tee is now immune to the virus.





Her final observation: “Do avoid it if you possible can.”













