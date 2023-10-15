Tickets still available for Sunday afternoon concert at Shorecrest PAC - Remember the Ladies

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Natalie Dungey, trumpet soloist
You can still get tickets for the Sunday 2pm concert October 15, 2023 by Philharmonia Northwest with Natalie Dungey, trumpet and Christopher T. F. Hanson, conductor.


You are welcome to attend a pre-concert lecture by the conductor at 1pm.

All of this right here at home in our state of the art performing arts center at Shorecrest High School in the Shorecrest Performing Arts Center 15343 25th Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155

Note that we also have wonderful performing arts venues at Shorewood High School and Shoreline Community College.

The program, Remember the Ladies, features female composers:
  • Joan Tower: Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1
  • Barbara Harbach: Demarest Suite
  • Ellen Taaffe Zwilich: American Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra
  • Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in E minor
The orchestra will be back at Shorecrest in February and March after concerts in Seattle and Kirkland.

Philharmonia Northwest's 2023-24 Season Opener, "Remember the Ladies" on Sunday, October 15 at 2pm, features acclaimed trumpeter Natalie Dungey, an alumna of NPR’s From The Top who has performed as soloist with orchestras and bands around the country and as far away as Japan. 

Natalie joins the orchestra as soloist on Pulitzer-winner Ellen Taafe Zwilich's American Concerto, a virtuosic tribute "to the distinctive and virile style of American brass playing exemplified by Doc Severinsen."



