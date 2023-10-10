Shoreline Public Schools Foundation funds two critical programs within the district

Roots of Empathy baby

Photo courtesy SPSF

Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) is proud to announce the funding of two critical programs within the district: Roots of Empathy and Power of One.





Without the generosity of our donors, these two programs would not be accessible to our students this year.

Roots of Empathy is a program that was launched in Seattle, Washington in 2007.





Roots of Empathy seeks to reduce levels of aggression within students and nurture their emotional and empathic development by exposing students to neighborhood infants and their families.





Families commit to visiting classrooms throughout the school year so students can observe the baby’s development and use experiential learning to reflect on their own feelings and the feelings of others.





According to research, this program reinforces inclusivity, appreciation for differing viewpoints, and supports school curriculum.





SPSF funds totaling $3,750 will provide this program to 12 classrooms across five different schools within the district.





Power of One volunteer

Photo courtesy SPSF

Power of One is a program in which community seniors work with students and educators to provide extra academic support.





Fifty seniors complete a total of over 1,500 hours of one-on-one tutoring, leading small groups, helping with classroom lessons and projects, providing support in libraries and assisting with after-school programs.





Founded in 1996, Power of One is a way to connect seniors to our school community and utilize their unique talents, all while offering critical support to students and educators in our district.





SPSF support totaling $4,000 will provide students and community seniors access to this valuable opportunity.

With the Shoreline Public School District’s budget crisis still looming large, it is crucial that community members continue to support the work of the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation.





Many of these emotionally and academically enriching opportunities could not take place without SPSF and our incredible donors. If you are interested in learning more about these two programs please visit Roots of Empathy and Power of One volunteers

Grant requests are pouring in and every dollar donated helps. Please donate to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation here



