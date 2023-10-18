Second Gift Cards for Guns event Saturday at Shoreline Community College
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
On Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 10am - 2pm (or until all gift cards have been distributed).King County, and the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), in collaboration with the cities of Shoreline and Kenmore, will host a Gift Cards for Guns event.
Where: Shoreline Community College, located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline, WA, 98133.
This will be the second event in a program that received a $100,000 allotment from the King County Council in July 2022, that aims to reduce the number of firearms in circulation and promote public health and safety.
Gun Values:
- ZERO for Toy Guns, BB/Pellet Guns, Homemade Firearms, Non-Firing Objects That Look Like Firearms, Ammunition, Magazines, Other Ammunition-Feeding Devices, and Firearms Accessories, Including Scopes, Optical Sights, Lights, or Other Accessories Attached to a Firearm
- $25 for antique firearms, junk guns, firearms that appear inoperable, receivers/frames only, and bump-fire stocks.
- $50 for muzzle-loading firearms manufactured after 1941.
- $100 for rifles, shotguns, .22LR weapons firearms, and revolvers.
- $200 for pistols.
- $300 for AR-15s, AK-47s, and machine guns.
The KCSO Gift Cards for Guns Program is a voluntary program that provides the public with a viable alternative for disposing of firearms and ammunition.
The program was initiated by the King County Council County and King County Executive’s Office and aims to reduce gun violence and promote public safety.
The program aims to address the increase in gun violence in King County by implementing a voluntary firearm and ammunition return program that residents can easily access.
By reducing the number of guns in circulation, the program hopes to decrease the number of accidents, injuries, and deaths caused by firearms. The program also offers residents a safe, consistent option for returning unwanted guns and ammunition.
The KCSO Gift Cards for Guns Program offers gift cards to residents who turn in their unwanted firearms and ammunition, with no questions asked. The program is open to all King County residents, regardless of age or legal status.
The King County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity to contribute to public safety and reduce the risk of gun violence in our communities.
For more information about the KCSO Gift Cards for Guns Program, including event dates and locations, visit the KCSO Facebook page
