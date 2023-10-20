LFP Police handing out free vehicle locks to residents with Kia or Hyundais

Friday, October 20, 2023

Free locks for LFP owners of Kia and Hyundais
Photo courtesy LFP PD

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is teaming up with Mercer Island PD to distribute free vehicle locks to Kia and Hyundai owners. 

There has been a significant increase in vehicle thefts which includes Kia and Hyundai model years 2011 - 2022. 

Limited number of vehicle locks for LFP owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles
Photo courtesy LFP PD

If you are a resident of LFP and have one of these vehicles, come by the Lake Forest Park Police Department in City Hall and pick up a free lock.

There is a limited number available so distribution is on a first come, first served basis. Please contact us at 206-364-8216 if you have any questions.


