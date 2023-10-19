Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee at Dunn Gardens Friday - Saturday October 27-28, 2023
Thursday, October 19, 2023
|Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee at Dunn Gardens
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee at Dunn Gardens on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 5:30 - 8pm. Cost: Members $8, Not-Yet-Members $13, Kids under 3 are free!
Join us for a festive nighttime meander through autumn leaves and spooky noises, spider webs and ghosts.
Lights will guide you along Ed's Woodland Path to a glen of Jack O' Lanterns. You never know what waits around the corner...
Warm up by the bonfire with a cup of hot apple cider or glass of wine. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
You can help make this event extraordinary by carving a pumpkin or two (or three or four) and donating them to the event. Spooky, silly, creative... we'll welcome them all!
Pumpkins can be dropped off on Thursday, October 26th and Friday, October 27th before 12pm or after hours by special arrangement. Please let us know if you'll be donating a pumpkin by contacting us at info@dunngardenrs.org
After you register, you will be sent a link to sign up for a timed entry. We promise a scary good evening! We gratefully appreciate your support"
Register here
Dunn Gardens is located at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle WA 98177
0 comments:
Post a Comment