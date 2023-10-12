First female firefighter for Shoreline Fire Department retires after 30 years

Sabine Arnold retires after 30 years with Shoreline Fire

On September 26, 2023, Firefighter/Paramedic Sabine Arnold worked her last shift of a 30-year career with the Shoreline Fire Department.





Sabine started with Shoreline Fire in 1993 as a Firefighter/EMT. In 1999, Sabine served as an Acting Lieutenant prior to being selected to attend the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program where she graduated from Class #26 in July 2000.





During Sabine’s career, she took every opportunity to better herself in the EMS and Rescue field.





Sabine received certifications in various technical rescue disciplines and was one of the founding members of WA Task Force 1, a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team.





As a member of the task force, Sabine has been deployed numerous times, including the Oklahoma City bombing and the Oso landslide.





Sabine Arnold with two of Shoreline's other female firefighters

Sabine received many accolades during her career, including the Chief's Company Award for EMS and Paramedic of the Year.





She is also known for her commitment to physical training, both personally and professionally, and spends much of her free time participating in outdoor activities.

Sabine’s dedication, passion and humor will be missed by us all. Thanks to her for her service to our community and the department. As Shoreline Fire Department’s first female firefighter, her retirement serves as an inspiration to all. Sabine’s career is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of someone who has had to break down barriers. Shoreline Fire wishes her all the best with her much deserved retirement!



