Election information from League of Women Voters
Thursday, October 19, 2023
If you have an interest in Snohomish County (Woodway, Bothell) visit the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website: lwvsnoho.org. The League recorded forums with candidates in both the primary and general elections. You can access video and audio podcasts from those forums and hear from candidates in over 40 local races.
For all candidates, not just Sno county, visit VOTE411.org - the League’s online voter guide that is unbiased, relevant, and easy to use.
- See What's On Your Ballot
- Check Your Voter Registration
- Find Your Polling Place
- Discover Upcoming Debates In Your Area
- And Much More!
Election day is November 7. Voters can register by mail, online – or in person up to and including Election Day. For more information, visit VOTEWA.gov
Be an informed Voter – and vote!
The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, the same year women won the vote. For 100 years, they have been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy.
