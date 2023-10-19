Fun with Pandas - a family activity at Shoreline Community College

Thursday, October 19, 2023



Join Shoreline Community College’s Chinese scholar and instructor, Fei Ke this Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 10am to noon for a fun interactive workshop on campus. 

Learn about pandas and make an origami panda with supplies provided by the college.

Fei KE is a senior lecturer with Sichuan University of China and is here at Shoreline Community College to teach on a joint educational initiative, offering a non-credit Chinese language and related cultural class  for the college and to support Chinese cultural activities for the International Education Department. 

$5.00 for the community and FREE for Shoreline CC students and staff 

Register here


