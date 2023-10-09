Did you feel it? 4.3 magnitude earthquake Sunday in Puget Sound

Sunday's earthquake

Map courtesy PNSN

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) reported a Magnitude 4.3 earthquake on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 7:21 PDT. It was at a depth of 57km, 20.9 miles north from Poulsbo, Washington / 23.44 miles WNW from Everett.





It was felt from Vancouver to Olympic, the length of Puget Sound.





But did you feel it? Some did, some didn't. Some dogs reacted and other didn't seem to notice or react. Don't ask your cat - they don't care.





PNSN would like to have you tell them whether you felt it or not. Here's the link





--Diane Hettrick







