Church of the Redeemer invites you to a free community meal on Saturday October 7, 2023

The people at Church of the Redeemer host our next community meal on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 4:00pm on to 6:00pm.





We want neighbors to meet gathered around a meal.





If you are reading this, you are invited. The meal is free.

This is the menu for this meal:

Soup

Vegan soup

Salad

Bread

Dessert

Drinks








