Church of the Redeemer invites you to a free community meal on Saturday October 7, 2023
Monday, October 2, 2023
Community Meal, October 7, 2023
The people at Church of the Redeemer host our next community meal on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 4:00pm on to 6:00pm.
We want neighbors to meet gathered around a meal.
If you are reading this, you are invited. The meal is free.
The meal is in the parish hall, on the ground floor of the main church building at Redeemer, 6210 NE 181st St in Kenmore WA
This is the menu for this meal:
- Soup
- Vegan soup
- Salad
- Bread
- Dessert
- Drinks
There is more information on Redeemer’s website.
