Bingo Night at Back 9 Parlor to support Shoreline Sports Foundation



Join Us for an Unforgettable Fall Fundraiser - SSF Bingo Night at Back 9 Parlor!





Bingo night fun!

This is more than just a night out; it's an opportunity to make a difference while enjoying an evening of laughter and camaraderie. Bring your friends, family, and colleagues for an unforgettable night at Back 9 Parlor, This is more than just a night out; it's an opportunity to make a difference while enjoying an evening of laughter and camaraderie. Bring your friends, family, and colleagues for an unforgettable night at Back 9 Parlor, 3105 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Lynnwood, WA 98036



Don't miss your chance to be part of this impactful event. Reserve your spot now and let's come together for a night of community, generosity, and celebration!



Come support youth sports in Shoreline while enjoying food, drinks, golf, bingo and fantastic prizes! We invite you to our Fall Fundraiser Bingo Night on October 29, 2023 at Back 9 Parlor!Tee up for some virtual golfing fun and enjoy friendly competition with friends and fellow supporters.: Delight your taste buds with a delectable selection of food and drinks, adding a savory touch to your evening.: Bid on exclusive items and experiences in our auction, offering you the chance to take home something truly special.: Get ready for heart-pounding Bingo rounds with exciting prizes up for grabs. Luck may just be on your side!: Date: October 29th Time: 6:30-8:30pm Location: Back 9 Parlor