Bingo Night at Back 9 Parlor to support Shoreline Sports Foundation

Thursday, October 12, 2023


Join Us for an Unforgettable Fall Fundraiser - SSF Bingo Night at Back 9 Parlor!

Come support youth sports in Shoreline while enjoying food, drinks, golf, bingo and fantastic prizes! We invite you to our Fall Fundraiser Bingo Night on October 29, 2023 at Back 9 Parlor!

Virtual Golf: Tee up for some virtual golfing fun and enjoy friendly competition with friends and fellow supporters.

Food and Drinks: Delight your taste buds with a delectable selection of food and drinks, adding a savory touch to your evening.

Auction: Bid on exclusive items and experiences in our auction, offering you the chance to take home something truly special.

Bingo with Prizes: Get ready for heart-pounding Bingo rounds with exciting prizes up for grabs. Luck may just be on your side!

Event Details: Date: October 29th Time: 6:30-8:30pm Location: Back 9 Parlor

Bingo night fun!

This is more than just a night out; it's an opportunity to make a difference while enjoying an evening of laughter and camaraderie. Bring your friends, family, and colleagues for an unforgettable night at Back 9 Parlor, 3105 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Don't miss your chance to be part of this impactful event. Reserve your spot now and let's come together for a night of community, generosity, and celebration!

Register at Shorelinesportsfoundation.org


Posted by DKH at 5:48 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  