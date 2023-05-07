Trailhead Direct resumes Transit to Trails service on Saturday May 13, 2023

King County’s Trailhead Direct , the weekends and holidays transit-to-trails service, will begin its fifth season on Saturday, May 13, 2023 and run through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.





Metro and King County Parks, with the support of the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Amazon, are working together to provide funding for the 2023 season.



This summer, Trailhead Direct continues to focus the transit-to-trails service on the most popular route with stops at trailheads near Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si.





Riders can take the bus, Sound Transit Link light rail, or bike to get to the Sound Transit Capitol Hill Link station , where Trailhead Direct coaches will depart every 30 minutes.



