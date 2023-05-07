Trailhead Direct resumes Transit to Trails service on Saturday May 13, 2023
Sunday, May 7, 2023
Trailhead Direct, the weekends and holidays transit-to-trails service, will begin its fifth season on Saturday, May 13, 2023 and run through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.
Metro and King County Parks, with the support of the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Amazon, are working together to provide funding for the 2023 season.
This summer, Trailhead Direct continues to focus the transit-to-trails service on the most popular route with stops at trailheads near Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si.
This summer, Trailhead Direct continues to focus the transit-to-trails service on the most popular route with stops at trailheads near Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si.
Riders can take the bus, Sound Transit Link light rail, or bike to get to the Sound Transit Capitol Hill Link station, where Trailhead Direct coaches will depart every 30 minutes.
The 2023 season will include service on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.
Trailhead Direct will operate with 14- to 32-seat vehicles and will have a rack for either two or three bikes. Passengers can use Metro’s Trip Planner to get more details about transit stops, routes, and schedules. Metro’s standard fares apply, and riders can pay with an ORCA card, Transit Go Mobile ticket, or cash with exact change. Hikers 18 and younger ride Trailhead Direct for free.
"Trailhead Direct is a convenient alternative to driving and parking when you want to explore some of the best hiking King County has to offer," said Executive Constantine.
"I am looking forward to the start of this season's transit-to-trails service, and thank the Seattle Department of Transportation and Amazon for their partnership in this low-impact way to connect people to the great outdoors."
Trailhead Direct will operate with 14- to 32-seat vehicles and will have a rack for either two or three bikes. Passengers can use Metro’s Trip Planner to get more details about transit stops, routes, and schedules. Metro’s standard fares apply, and riders can pay with an ORCA card, Transit Go Mobile ticket, or cash with exact change. Hikers 18 and younger ride Trailhead Direct for free.
0 comments:
Post a Comment