Bitter Lake Community Center extends tutoring program with The Polytech through the end of the school year
Sunday, May 7, 2023
|Tori and Sofia play foosball at the community center
BLCC has long offered a range of athletic and social programs and was pleased to begin offering professional tutoring in January of 2023.
They have now renewed through the end of the school year to give students the extra boost many need as we get closer to summer break.
David Garlock is the right teacher for the job. He’s certified, has a master’s degree, and decades of experience teaching, but most of all, he has the ability to break down assignments into small, manageable pieces. He provides customized instruction so that students understand the material and are more confident in their abilities.
David teaches a wide range of subjects at The Polytech, including most levels of math, Physics, Earth Science, Chemistry, US History, English, and Spanish. He’s a great fit for drop-in tutoring because he’s so knowledgeable on so many subjects, and also joins in card games if everyone is caught up on assignments.
Cynthia Etelamaki, director at BLCC, eagerly set up the tutoring option after other successful collaborations with The Polytech.
“We have been wanting to offer more academics to our students, and this is a great complement to our athletic programs that are so well attended. It gives students more support to complete homework while they’re already here.”
David Garlock is the right teacher for the job. He’s certified, has a master’s degree, and decades of experience teaching, but most of all, he has the ability to break down assignments into small, manageable pieces. He provides customized instruction so that students understand the material and are more confident in their abilities.
David teaches a wide range of subjects at The Polytech, including most levels of math, Physics, Earth Science, Chemistry, US History, English, and Spanish. He’s a great fit for drop-in tutoring because he’s so knowledgeable on so many subjects, and also joins in card games if everyone is caught up on assignments.
“This guy is super good at math,” said high school student, Tori W. “It’s like he’s on the same wavelength as me and can explain in a way I get it.”
BLCC staff Adam Johnson and Mariyam Abdulkarim often attend the tutoring sessions and because students know them from other activities, they become a bridge to the tutoring program. When a student expresses stress about an assignment, they can refer them to work with David. Other students drop in as needed.
Thanks to funding from Career and Education Access, a local non-profit working with The Polytech, there is no cost to Bitter Lake Community Center, parents, or students, and no appointment is necessary to attend the Tuesday/Thursday tutoring sessions. For more information, contact Reza Khastou at reza.khastou@thepolytech.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment