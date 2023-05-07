Bitter Lake Community Center extends tutoring program with The Polytech through the end of the school year

BLCC has long offered a range of athletic and social programs and was pleased to begin offering professional tutoring in January of 2023.

Cynthia Etelamaki, director at BLCC, eagerly set up the tutoring option after other successful collaborations with The Polytech.

“We have been wanting to offer more academics to our students, and this is a great complement to our athletic programs that are so well attended. It gives students more support to complete homework while they’re already here.”

They have now renewed through the end of the school year to give students the extra boost many need as we get closer to summer break.. He’s certified, has a master’s degree, and decades of experience teaching, but most of all, he has the ability to break down assignments into small, manageable pieces. He provides customized instruction so that students understand the material and are more confident in their abilities.David teaches a wide range of subjects at The Polytech, including most levels of math, Physics, Earth Science, Chemistry, US History, English, and Spanish. He’s a great fit for drop-in tutoring because he’s so knowledgeable on so many subjects, and also joins in card games if everyone is caught up on assignments.