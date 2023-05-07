Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds meet Tuesday with speaker Lance Egan
Sunday, May 7, 2023
|Lance Egan Euro Nymph Fishing
The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds presents Lance Egan via Zoom discussing “Euro-Nymphing.
Mr Egan is a three-time National Fly Fishing Champion and is a current member of Fly-fishing Team USA.
With that team he has represented America in 14 World Fly-fishing Championships, and is a 3-time medalist in those championships.
The meeting is Tuesday May 9, 2023 from 6-8pm (doors open at 5:30pm) at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive.
The public is welcome. Please join us.
