Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds meet Tuesday with speaker Lance Egan

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Lance Egan Euro Nymph Fishing

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds presents Lance Egan via Zoom discussing “Euro-Nymphing. 

Mr Egan is a three-time National Fly Fishing Champion and is a current member of Fly-fishing Team USA. 

With that team he has represented America in 14 World Fly-fishing Championships, and is a 3-time medalist in those championships.

The meeting is Tuesday May 9, 2023 from 6-8pm (doors open at 5:30pm) at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive. 

The public is welcome. Please join us.

For more information on OFF and Lance Egan visit our website.


