Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds meet Tuesday with speaker Lance Egan

Lance Egan Euro Nymph Fishing

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds presents Lance Egan via Zoom discussing “Euro-Nymphing. The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds presents Lance Egan via Zoom discussing “Euro-Nymphing.





Mr Egan is a three-time National Fly Fishing Champion and is a current member of Fly-fishing Team USA.





With that team he has represented America in 14 World Fly-fishing Championships, and is a 3-time medalist in those championships.





The meeting is Tuesday May 9, 2023 from 6-8pm (doors open at 5:30pm) at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive.





The public is welcome. Please join us.





