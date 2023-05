Shoreline Teen Center’s SAGE club event Friday May 12, 2023

This month is Rainbow Day at the Teen Center! With smoothies and snow cones at 4pm!Remember this event by going to https://SAGE-rainbowday.eventbrite.com and registering to get event reminders!Doors Open at 2:30pm and the teen center closes at 9:00pm.Enjoying SAGE events? Want to know about events ahead of time? Sign up for our free e-newsletter, SAGE Scoop Receive monthly emails about the teen center’s SAGE events, and occasional other LGBTQ+ events for youth in our area.Events and e-newsletter run by Mary, via the City of Shoreline. Contact them for more information at mhale@shorelinewa.gov