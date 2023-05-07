Elliott Way opens on Seattle Waterfront

Elliott Way now open on Seattle Waterfront

After four years, 1 million pounds of reinforcing steel, 77 soldier piles and 142 ground anchors, 18 concrete girders weighing up to 75 tons each and 46,000 individual plantings, Elliott Way is here!





Through (mostly) rain or shine, we set our sights on building a new street that'll strengthen connections between the waterfront and Belltown. Opening the new street is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole Waterfront Seattle team.





The opening of Elliott Way also marks the beginning of a new chapter in construction - we can now focus our efforts on construction of the Park Promenade, which has been under construction west of Alaskan Way since last summer.





The 20-acre linear park will be the core of the waterfront and extend from Pioneer Square to Pier 62. The Park Promenade is one of the waterfront improvements still under construction and will open by late 2024.





