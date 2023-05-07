New feature: Town and Country recipes - this month an international flavor trip with Peruvian Style Roast Chicken





New to the Shoreline Area News, Town and Country will be providing a monthly recipe column.





Peruvian style roast chicken May's recipe: May's recipe:





Yield: 2-4 Servings



Ingredients:



¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup lime juice

½ cup beer

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons hot paprika

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 tablespoon cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 tablespoons minced fresh mint

1 tablespoon sugar1 whole chicken (3-4 pounds or chicken pieces)



Instructions:



STEP 1

Combine all the ingredients except chicken in a blender or food processor and blend until completely smooth. Spoon marinade over chicken, spreading under the skin and inside the bird. Cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours or overnight.



STEP 2

Heat oven to 425˚F. Place chicken on a rack in an oven-safe pan. Roast for 20 minutes.



STEP 3

Reduce oven temperature to 375˚F and roast for another hour, or until chicken is cooked to an internal temperature of 165˚F and nicely browned.



STEP 4

Remove from oven, cover loosely with foil and let rest 10-15 minutes before carving.



OPTIONS

Perfect pairings for this chicken include Aji Verde (Peruvian green sauce), rice, and/or fried plantains.



Extra info:



The first stop on our international flavor trip is to Peru with this South American inspired chicken recipe.



The recipe can be made with a whole chicken or bone in skin on chicken pieces. Both are available in our meat department.



The bulk foods department is a great place to buy your dry spices. Not only is it a cost saver, but it also ensures your spices stay fresh because you can buy as little or as much as you want. While stopping by bulk foods for your spices also grab some rice to serve alongside your chicken.



There are three different categories of paprika. Regular paprika, the mildest in flavor and best used as a garnish. Hungarian paprika, consisting of different types, but all tend to be primarily sweet. And lastly, the preferred for this recipe, Spanish paprika. Ranging from sweet to spicy, many Spanish paprikas tend to have a hint of smoke from chilies being dried over oak wood fires.



This recipe is best paired with a light crisp and refreshing beer such as your favorite lager or pilsner.



Aji verde and Tostones (Fried plantains) are both recipes found on our website that consist mostly of our beautiful fresh produce that will greet you upon entering our market.



Gem avocados (ingredient in Aji verde) are on Big Board sale this week!











: Inspired by Peruvian flavors, the herbs, spices, beer and lime in the marinade deliver loads of flavor while keeping your chicken tender and juicy. Marinate 6 to 24 hours.Prep time: 20 MinutesCook time: 1 Hr 30 Min