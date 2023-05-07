Opening Night party for Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) in Shoreline on Friday, May 12, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023


SIFF is back at Shoreline - with Opening Night this Friday May 12th in the Shoreline CC theater!

SIFF schedule, tickets and Opening Night Party tickets HERE

Opening Night Benefit Party - May 12, 5:30pm
Join us at the Opening Night of SIFF at Shoreline! All opening night ticket sales, concession sales, sponsorships, and donations will benefit the Performing Arts and Digital Filmmaking Scholarship, awarded to students each year by the Shoreline Community College Foundation.

Opening Night Benefit Party tickets are $50, which include appetizers, drink tickets, and the screening of The Eight Mountains. Registration open NOW!

Date: May 12, 2023
Time: 5:30 - 7:00pm (screening begins at 7:00pm)
Location: Shoreline Community College Theater Lobby (campus map)



