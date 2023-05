Opening Night party for Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) in Shoreline on Friday, May 12, 2023

SIFF is back at Shoreline - with Opening Night this Friday May 12th in the Shoreline CC theater! SIFF is back at Shoreline - with Opening Night this Friday May 12th in the Shoreline CC theater!













Opening Night Benefit Party - May 12, 5:30pmJoin us at the Opening Night of SIFF at Shoreline! All opening night ticket sales, concession sales, sponsorships, and donations will benefit the Performing Arts and Digital Filmmaking Scholarship, awarded to students each year by the Shoreline Community College Foundation.Opening Night Benefit Party tickets are $50, which include appetizers, drink tickets, and the screening of The Eight Mountains . Registration open NOW!Date: May 12, 2023Time: 5:30 - 7:00pm (screening begins at 7:00pm)Location: Shoreline Community College Theater Lobby ( campus map