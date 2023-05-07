Free film screening Wednesday, May 10, 2023 of NAMBA: A Japanese American's Incarceration and Life of Resistance
Sunday, May 7, 2023
NAMBA: A Japanese American's Incarceration and Life of Resistance
In NAMBA, filmmaker Emily Momohara portrays the story of May Namba, iconic North Seattle Nisei, who symbolizes the fortitude and integrity of WWII Japanese Americans (JAs) during the dark times and injustice of war incarceration, post-war resettlement, and the fight for JA Redress.
Through interviews with family and friends, Momohara presents the remarkable persona of May Namba.
Following the film, there will be a Q/A panel with Emily Momohara, Dr. Kyle Kinoshita, and Bill Tashima.
Doors Open: 6:00pm
Film Showing: 6:30pm (45 minutes),
Watch the trailer and learn more about Seattle JACL
The college is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle WA 98133 Free parking by the theatre.
