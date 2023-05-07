Free film screening Wednesday, May 10, 2023 of NAMBA: A Japanese American's Incarceration and Life of Resistance

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 6:30pm Shoreline Community College offers a free screening of:

NAMBA: A Japanese American's Incarceration and Life of Resistance

In NAMBA, filmmaker Emily Momohara portrays the story of May Namba, iconic North Seattle Nisei, who symbolizes the fortitude and integrity of WWII Japanese Americans (JAs) during the dark times and injustice of war incarceration, post-war resettlement, and the fight for JA Redress. 

Through interviews with family and friends, Momohara presents the remarkable persona of May Namba.

Following the film, there will be a Q/A panel with Emily Momohara, Dr. Kyle Kinoshita, and Bill Tashima.

Doors Open: 6:00pm
Film Showing: 6:30pm (45 minutes),

Watch the trailer and learn more about Seattle JACL

The college is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle WA 98133 Free parking by the theatre.


