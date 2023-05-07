Free film screening Wednesday, May 10, 2023 of NAMBA: A Japanese American's Incarceration and Life of Resistance

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 6:30pm Shoreline Community College offers a free screening of:





Through interviews with family and friends, Momohara presents the remarkable persona of May Namba.





Following the film, there will be a Q/A panel with Emily Momohara, Dr. Kyle Kinoshita, and Bill Tashima.





Doors Open: 6:00pm

Film Showing: 6:30pm (45 minutes),

















NAMBA: A Japanese American's Incarceration and Life of ResistanceIn NAMBA, filmmaker Emily Momohara portrays the story of May Namba, iconic North Seattle Nisei, who symbolizes the fortitude and integrity of WWII Japanese Americans (JAs) during the dark times and injustice of war incarceration, post-war resettlement, and the fight for JA Redress.