Haller Lake Community Dance Saturday, May 13, 2023

Haller Lake

Community Dance



Enjoy lively traditional American tunes played by Amy Forrest Carroll on fiddle and piano.





Super-fun reels, circles, and contra square dances that will be taught on-the-spot by caller Sherry Nevins!





Everyone can join in – the dances are easy and fun for all ages, and no dance experience or partner is needed.





Suggested Donation of $10 per person, $20 per family





For more information email hallerlakecc@gmail.com









Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 6:30 to 8:30pm