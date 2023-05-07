Haller Lake Community Dance Saturday, May 13, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Haller Lake 
Community Dance 
Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 6:30 to 8:30pm

Enjoy lively traditional American tunes played by Amy Forrest Carroll on fiddle and piano. 

Super-fun reels, circles, and contra square dances that will be taught on-the-spot by caller Sherry Nevins!

Everyone can join in – the dances are easy and fun for all ages, and no dance experience or partner is needed.

Suggested Donation of $10 per person, $20 per family

For more information email hallerlakecc@gmail.com


