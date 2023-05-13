The Garden Guy: Why Garden?

By Bruce Bennett





Gardening has a positive impact on the environment.





Let’s face it, the global warming discussions are wide-ranging and the problem is vast.





What can a single individual do to ‘help the cause?’





Create or expand a greenery area around or in your home!





It is a proven fact that plants have the ability to create more oxygen while they clean the air of carbon dioxide and other pollutants you breathe in.





Plants and compost in the soil also hold on to carbon dioxide that would, otherwise, be added back to the atmosphere and create an even larger problem.





And, let’s not forget the fact that properly placed plants can help to cool a home in the summer and keep it warmer in the winter. This equates to up to a 20% lower energy bill for you and less pollutants going into the atmosphere. How sweet of a deal is that!





Gardening creates a sense of self-satisfaction.





Gardening can become more than just a perfectly mowed lawn or correctly clipped shrubs.





The planning, plant searches and planting become a mix of science and art.





These acts and their visual outcomes can certainly instill an increased sense of competence and pride in a gardener.





This is especially true when a neighbor has a positive comment or asks what a particular plant is.





Having the answer is worth the sweat and efforts of your endeavor. But, it is all so worth it.





Gardening is good for your mind and body.





For the couch potatoes amongst us(we all know who we are), gardening is a great form of low-impact exercise.





Bending and stretching while weeding and planting, walking while watering with a hose or watering can and simply being outdoors have been proven to help reduce weight and blood pressure, decrease depression and reduce stress while increasing brain activity and functions.





Simply walking through differing garden colors and textures can create a feeling of calm and tranquility. That’s something we all want in our homes.





So, what’s stopping you from getting out and working on your own little green piece of heaven (and haven)?





For so many reasons, we cannot afford to separate ourselves from the earth. Our ancestors knew this fact thousands of years ago. Perhaps, we just need to relearn part of their ancient wisdom and persevere. Happy Gardening! to you...









What better place (with better prices) to do this than at the local plant sales in your part of town?





In addition to beautifying your yard, you will be helping all of the non-profit organizations selling their plants to build treasuries which can be used to further educate their members, increase their community gardening projects and encouraging everyone to do a small part to improve climate change. It’s true – every little bit of effort helps.





If you have questions concerning this article or care to suggest topics of interest for future gardening columns, contact Bruce at gardenguy4u@gmail.com





Garden Guy Bruce Bennett is a WSU Master Gardener, public speaker and garden designer.





When doing so, you probably didn’t notice the subtle changes in your world, but, they were there. Yes, there is always the obvious end-of-season benefit of fresh vegetables for those who have the space to grow them and herbs for those with less space but still a desire to garden; even houseplants for those limited by space and free time can reap some of the benefits of working with plants. “What benefits?” you ask...