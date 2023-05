At 7:30am on Saturday, May 13, 2023 Seattle City Light reported that crews were responding to an outage in North Seattle affecting approximately 4,555 customers.

The cause was under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration was yet to be determined.At 8:30am random stop lights were out from NE 125th to 155th between 5th Ave NE and 35th Ave NEBut the general outage was partly resolved and crews were working to restore the rest.9:30am City Light reported that the issue, which was not specified, had been resolved and power was restored.