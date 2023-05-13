Center for Human Services (CHS) presented awards to community partners at its recent gala
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|Ed Sterner, Tara Smith, City of Bothell
At its annual fundraising gala in April 2023, the Center for Human Services presented awards to the following:
Ed Sterner - Grace Cole 2023 Volunteer of the Year
Ed is a former Lake Forest Park councilmember, and Past President of Lake Forest Park Rotary. He has been active in Seattle Audubon Society, Mountaineers; Nature Conservancy; LFP Streamkeepers; LFP Stewardship Foundation. He is a current board member of CHS, NUHSA, and the King County Human Services Alliance.
Tara Smith, Managing Partner of Crux Consulting - Dorrit Pealy Award Winner 2023 for Outstanding Community Support by an Individual
City of Bothell - Dorrit Pealy Award Winner 2023 for Outstanding Community Support from an Organization/Business/Entity
