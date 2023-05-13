Center for Human Services (CHS) presented awards to community partners at its recent gala

Ed Sterner, Tara Smith, City of Bothell

At its annual fundraising gala in April 2023, the At its annual fundraising gala in April 2023, the Center for Human Services presented awards to the following:





Ed Sterner - Grace Cole 2023 Volunteer of the Year





Ed is a former Lake Forest Park councilmember, and Past President of Lake Forest Park Rotary. He has been active in Seattle Audubon Society, Mountaineers; Nature Conservancy; LFP Streamkeepers; LFP Stewardship Foundation. He is a current board member of CHS, NUHSA, and the King County Human Services Alliance.





Tara Smith, Managing Partner of Crux Consulting - Dorrit Pealy Award Winner 2023 for Outstanding Community Support by an Individual





City of Bothell - Dorrit Pealy Award Winner 2023 for Outstanding Community Support from an Organization/Business/Entity











