Horizon View Park in the sunshine

The park includes a large, covered water reservoir for Seattle Public Utilities.

Located at the highest point in Lake Forest Park, Horizon View Park has meadows and fields for active recreation and remote areas for quiet contemplation.





One paved pathway wanders through a wooded natural area. Another wraps around the reservoir of City of Seattle that is within the 8.4 acre park.





The park is a great place to walk your dog, go for a jog, have a picnic, meet up with your team, take your toddler on a pretend train ride or play on the park‘s climbing structure.





Horizon View was originally a Nike missile site, It became a park and reservoir after being decommissioned in 1964.





A railroad museum, once located nearby, gave the park its nickname "Choo-Choo Park." Though the museum no longer exists, the playground still has a play train.







