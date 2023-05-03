Jobs: Career Fair TODAY at Seattle Golf Club in Shoreline

We are currently hiring several part time, full time and seasonal positions, including internships.





We offer career building opportunities in multiple fields, including but not limited to turf management, hospitality management, culinary arts, event planning, golf management, business management, facilities management and communications. Even if a career in private clubs isn’t your end goal, the skills you will gain while working at Seattle Golf Club will help make you a better candidate for any career you aspire to pursue. We offer competitive wages and incredible benefits, including golf!







Recognized as one of the premier private golf clubs on the west coast, Seattle Golf Club is seeking hard working and energetic team members with a passion for personal and professional growth. Team members enjoy a positive and professional work environment while working with and for some of the most influential men and women in all of Seattle.