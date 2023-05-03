Shoreline Police and Automotive students work to prevent crime at Catalytic Converter Tagged and Protected event

Graphic courtesy Shoreline Police

The Shoreline Police Department was pleased to partner with Shoreline Community College to host the Catalytic Converter Tagged and Protected event on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The Shoreline Police Department was pleased to partner with Shoreline Community College to host the Catalytic Converter Tagged and Protected event on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The college’s Automotive Department volunteered to help accomplish this. A unique identifier was etched on each catalytic converter; which has been found to be a deterrent to those looking to steal them.





Automotive students volunteered their time

There was a great turnout at the event with every appointment filled. Thanks to everyone who came out and participated. There was a great turnout at the event with every appointment filled. Thanks to everyone who came out and participated.

Shoreline Police are thrilled with the partnership with Shoreline Community College.





A special shout-out to the automotive program students that donated their time and to the officers who helped make this event possible.



If you were not able to sign up but still want to get your catalytic converter tagged, they will be hosting more events in the future.





