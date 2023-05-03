Broadview Garden Club Plant Sale this weekend May 6-7, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Broadview Garden Club Plant Sale
Sat and Sun, May 6 - 7, 
10:00am – 3:00pm
12513 4th Ave NW Seattle, WA 98177

Please join us at the second of three BGC plant sales. This sale will feature a variety of spring ephemerals including trillium; mouse plant; ferns, hostas; iris; hardy geranium, saxifrage, Solomon’s seal, a variety of herbs, limited veggie starts and more. 

Included are plants donated by the Miller Garden; Heronswood, Dunn Gardens. Proceeds support public gardens and local non-profits.

Funds raised are used to support garden club speakers and for donations to local, non-profit public gardens such as the gardens listed above. Approximately 85% of funds raised are donated. 

Other recipients include the Jimi Hendrix garden; Carkeek Park Salmon program; King Co Master Gardeners Shorecrest HS Culinary Arts Program; Broadview Prepares emergency preparedness; a local domestic violence family shelter and more.

Mark your calendar for the final sale of the year (location to be announced on FB a few days prior to the sale: Saturday June 3 - Sunday June 4

Email for more information


