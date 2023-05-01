Give BIG campaign to support local charities and social services May 2-3, 2023

By Diane Hettrick





The annual GiveBIG campaign to encourage support of local nonprofits is culminating May 2-3, 2023. There are many local nonprofits who need your support and I encourage you to donate to your favorites at any time of the year.









LAKE CITY PARTNERS ENDING HOMELESSNESS





Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness has a day center in Lake City, and an enhanced shelter on Aurora - The Oaks. In addition, they have a full-time outreach specialist.





Donate online



If mailing a check is most convenient - please do so to 16357 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline WA 98133.



NORTH HELPLINE NORTH HELPLINE





North Helpline is headquartered in Lake City, where they run a day shelter for unsheltered people, a food bank, home delivered food, and mail services. They hand out hygiene kits every quarter and warm coats when they have them. They have partnered with the Seattle Indian Health Board for clinic services.





Already one of the largest food banks in the area, they opened a second food bank at Bitter Lake in north Seattle. They provide food to hundreds of people every week.









Both organizations take donated goods. I invite you to peruse their webpages to see what they need.









Your donations would be greatly appreciated and would go towards our unrestricted funds which will be used to purchase gift cards (grocery stores, basic necessities).The gift cards are important for our outreach team as they hand them out when they first make contact with people.