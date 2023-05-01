Children's book writing class from Shoreline Community College Continuing Education
Monday, May 1, 2023
|Linda Rittenhouse
Linda Rittenhouse is a self-published author of twenty-three children's titles.
She will share advice and specific how-to details to achieve best-selling status on Amazon's Hot New Release lists, a feat she has accomplished six times!
She strongly believes that children will benefit from the telling of your unique stories and she is driven to help you succeed.
Date: Sat 5/20/2023
from 9am - 5pm (1 hour break for lunch)
Fee: $89.00
Online class sponsored by Shoreline Community College Continuing Education
