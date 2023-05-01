Children's book writing class from Shoreline Community College Continuing Education

Linda Rittenhouse If you have always wanted to be a children's book author, but been unsure of how to accomplish that goal, this is the course for you. If you have always wanted to be a children's book author, but been unsure of how to accomplish that goal, this is the course for you.





Linda Rittenhouse is a self-published author of twenty-three children's titles.





She will share advice and specific how-to details to achieve best-selling status on Amazon's Hot New Release lists, a feat she has accomplished six times!





She strongly believes that children will benefit from the telling of your unique stories and she is driven to help you succeed.



Date: Sat 5/20/2023

from 9am - 5pm (1 hour break for lunch)

Fee: $89.00

Online class sponsored by Shoreline Community College Continuing Education



