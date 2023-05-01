Children's book writing class from Shoreline Community College Continuing Education

Monday, May 1, 2023

Linda Rittenhouse
If you have always wanted to be a children's book author, but been unsure of how to accomplish that goal, this is the course for you. 

Linda Rittenhouse is a self-published author of twenty-three children's titles. 

She will share advice and specific how-to details to achieve best-selling status on Amazon's Hot New Release lists, a feat she has accomplished six times! 

She strongly believes that children will benefit from the telling of your unique stories and she is driven to help you succeed.

Date: Sat 5/20/2023 
from 9am - 5pm (1 hour break for lunch)
Fee: $89.00
Online class sponsored by Shoreline Community College Continuing Education

Posted by DKH at 2:44 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  