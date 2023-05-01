Sno-Isle Genealogical Society general meeting May 3, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023
|Wicker's building to the right. The shelter houses an original Interurban train car
Photo courtesy Lynnwood Parks
Join us for Sno-Isle Genealogical Society's General meeting on May 3, 2023, 7 to 9pm at the Wicker's Bldg, 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood
Corey Smith will share his false starts, missteps and surprises on his way to a solid proof and a new set of research techniques.
The meeting is open to the general public and will be live streamed on the Society's Facebook channel
Anyone joining via the LiveStream will be able to ask questions and comment in real-time.
