Sno-Isle Genealogical Society general meeting May 3, 2023

Wicker's building to the right. The shelter houses an original Interurban train car
Photo courtesy Lynnwood Parks

Join us for Sno-Isle Genealogical Society's General meeting on May 3, 2023, 7 to 9pm at the Wicker's Bldg, 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood

Corey Smith will share his false starts, missteps and surprises on his way to a solid proof and a new set of research techniques. 

The meeting is open to the general public and will be live streamed on the Society's Facebook channel 

Anyone joining via the LiveStream will be able to ask questions and comment in real-time.


