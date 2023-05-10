Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North on Saturday, May 13, 2023

Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North





Saturday, May 13, from 9:30-12:30





On May 13, from 9:30-12:30, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.





We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.





Please bring gloves, hand pruners, water, and snack. We will have tools on site to help with the projects.





Contact us with any questions at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com





All Are Welcome!







