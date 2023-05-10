Controlled burn in Kenmore for firefighter training

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Shoreline Fire crews training in Kenmore
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Shoreline Fire is always happy to have a house to burn down.

It means the crews get real life experience in actual buildings of the type they will encounter on calls.

We are so thankful when someone donates their building to us for “real” training!

On Monday, they had a house in Kenmore that was slated for demolition. Fire crews will be at the building in the 6500 block of NE 202nd in Kenmore from 10am to 3pm, Monday through Thursday.

If you have a structure to donate call 206-533-6500. They are happy to practice on commercial buildings as well as residential. In recent years they trained on the Shoreline pool and the Sears property at Shoreline Place.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 8:30 PM
