WeatherWatcher: Hailstorm, cold and wet weather continues

Storm rolling in from the Puget Sound 4/11/2023

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





Tuesday afternoon turned wild when a large thunderstorm cell developed on the eastern slopes of the Olympic mountains and moved east, clipping Shoreline with its southern tail. The storm was producing lightning every 15-30 seconds and heavy downpours with hail before it crossed the Puget Sound and weakened.





Doppler radar at about 2pm April 11, 2023

Brief accumulations of hail occurred from Shoreline through Everett causing traffic slowdowns, especially in the north end of the storm. The storm lasted about 30 minutes, as it quickly moved east. Temperatures dropped around 10-12°F within that 30-minute period as well.





In Everett temperatures plummeted from 46°F down to 33°F with snow mixing in as the storm passed. Shoreline saw a similar temperature drop, from 50°F down to 37°F, also reports of snow mixing in as the storm moved east.





April 2023 rainfall at the North Ridge station

Rainfall this month is trending far above normal now, making up for the slightly below normal March. Temperatures, as seen below, are still trending below average. I expect temperatures to remain below average for most of April and early May.





April 2023 high and low temperatures compared to average at the North Ridge station

Forecast: Wednesday morning could see some showers; some may be mixed with wet snow. Once we get past the morning showers skies should clear up to a sunny afternoon. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon should reach near 50°F. Wednesday night is expected to be mostly clear, lows in the 30's with the potential for frost in places.





Showers return Thursday morning through Thursday evening, with Friday drying out with partly cloudy skies. More steady rain returns Saturday and continues through the weekend and into next Tuesday.





