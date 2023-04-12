Dembowski thanks Sheriff’s Department for successful Gift Cards for Guns event

The program enables people to turn in unwanted firearms voluntarily and safely in exchange for gift cards worth up to $300. In total, 287 firearms were turned in Saturday, with deputies handing out gift cards totaling $36,525.



King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski worked to include $100,000 in the 2023-2024 King County budget to fund the program and applauded the success of the first event.





“Residents told our deputies over and over how much they appreciated the opportunity to safely and securely dispose of their unwanted firearms without any concern about how the guns might be used in the future if they were sold in the private market,” Dembowski said.





“I appreciate the professionalism and service to our community from the Sheriff’s department and their team who ran this program, and value their work using a range of law enforcement strategies to keep our communities safe.”