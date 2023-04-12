Cascadia Art Museum: First Impressions: Women Printmakers of Washington now through July 16, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
|Elizabeth Warhanik (1880-1968), Composition, c. 1930, color blockprint
Edmonds, Washington – Cascadia Art Museum presents First Impressions: Women Printmakers of Washington, now through July 16, 2023.
This exhibition is the first overview of women printmakers of Washington state active in the early to mid-twentieth century. Beginning with the establishment of the Northwest Printmakers Society in 1929, Seattle became an active center for the creation of original prints.
Cascadia is featuring important figures who created prints in various mediums throughout the state.
|Dorothy Dolph Jensen
|Ebba Rapp in 1937
|Yvonne Twining Humber
Other prominent artists who created prints in various mediums throughout the state include Z. Vanessa Helder, Elizabeth Colborne, Virna Haffer, Helen Loggie and several others.
Cascadia Art Museum is proud to once again present a groundbreaking exhibition that has never been produced or addressed by any other art or cultural institution in the Northwest.
Cascadia Art Museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave S, Edmonds WA 98020
Celebrating the rich cultural history of Northwest art Cascadia Art Museum is an educational, nonprofit organization that celebrates the rich cultural history of Northwest art. The museum provides enriching experiences through original exhibitions, public programs, publications, and educational outreach.
About Cascadia Art Museum
- Wednesday – Sunday: 11am-5pm
- Art Walk Edmonds: Third Thursdays, 5-8pm – FREE
