Cascadia Art Museum: First Impressions: Women Printmakers of Washington now through July 16, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Elizabeth Warhanik (1880-1968), Composition, c. 1930, color blockprint

Edmonds, Washington – Cascadia Art Museum presents First Impressions: Women Printmakers of Washington, now through July 16, 2023. 

This exhibition is the first overview of women printmakers of Washington state active in the early to mid-twentieth century. Beginning with the establishment of the Northwest Printmakers Society in 1929, Seattle became an active center for the creation of original prints. 

Cascadia is featuring important figures who created prints in various mediums throughout the state.

Dorothy Dolph Jensen
Dorothy Dolph Jensen - After importing an etching press from Paris in the 1920’s, Dorothy Dolph Jensen became the first woman to produce etchings and intaglio prints in Seattle.

Ebba Rapp in 1937
Ebba Rapp - A wide-ranging artist, Ebba Rapp was accomplished in ceramic sculpture, painting, printmaking and enameling.

Yvonne Twining Humber
Yvonne Twining Humber - As an artist working for the Federal Art Project in Boston, Yvonne Twining Humber established a national reputation prior to relocating to Seattle in 1943.

Other prominent artists who created prints in various mediums throughout the state include Z. Vanessa Helder, Elizabeth Colborne, Virna Haffer, Helen Loggie and several others.

Cascadia Art Museum is proud to once again present a groundbreaking exhibition that has never been produced or addressed by any other art or cultural institution in the Northwest.

Cascadia Art Museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave S, Edmonds WA 98020
  • Wednesday – Sunday: 11am-5pm
  • Art Walk Edmonds: Third Thursdays, 5-8pm – FREE
About Cascadia Art Museum

Celebrating the rich cultural history of Northwest art Cascadia Art Museum is an educational, nonprofit organization that celebrates the rich cultural history of Northwest art. The museum provides enriching experiences through original exhibitions, public programs, publications, and educational outreach.


