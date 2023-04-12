Shoreline residents: get your catalytic converter marked at event on April 29, 2023

The Shoreline Police Department is pleased to partner with Shoreline Community College to host a catalytic converter event on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 8am - 2pm.

The college’s Automotive Department has volunteered their time to the Shoreline community to help accomplish this. A unique identifier will be etched in the catalytic converter; this has been found to be a deterrent to those looking to steal them.





This event is for City of Shoreline residents only











