Shoreline residents: get your catalytic converter marked at event on April 29, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Shoreline Police Department is pleased to partner with Shoreline Community College to host a catalytic converter event on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 8am - 2pm.

The college’s Automotive Department has volunteered their time to the Shoreline community to help accomplish this. A unique identifier will be etched in the catalytic converter; this has been found to be a deterrent to those looking to steal them.

This event is for City of Shoreline residents only

Registration is required through this link: shorelinewa.gov/catalytic
Shoreline Community College is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133


