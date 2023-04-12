Shoreline residents: get your catalytic converter marked at event on April 29, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
The college’s Automotive Department has volunteered their time to the Shoreline community to help accomplish this. A unique identifier will be etched in the catalytic converter; this has been found to be a deterrent to those looking to steal them.
This event is for City of Shoreline residents only
Registration is required through this link: shorelinewa.gov/catalytic
- Spots are limited. First come, first served!
- Questions, please email: dahlia.corona@kingcounty.gov
